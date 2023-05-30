E-banking transactions rise 11.2 percentto Rs44.3 trillion in January-March quarter

KARACHI: Electronic banking transactions in Pakistan increased by 11.2 percent to Rs44.3 trillion in the third quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs39.8 trillion in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan's third quarterly report on payment systems for the fiscal year 2022/23, banks, including microfinance banks, processed a total of 535.0 million e-banking transactions in January through March FY2023, an increase of 3.9 percent in volume from the previous three-month period, FY2023.

At the same time, the value of paper-based transactions grew from Rs55.1 trillion in October-December FY2023 to Rs56.7 trillion in the January-March period. Customers prefer to use digital payments to suit their needs, as per statistics from payment systems, but they are increasingly growing more comfortable carrying out transactions on paper.

E-banking refers to the use of electronic channels, such as e-commerce, real-time online branches, ATMs, mobile and internet banking, call center banking, point of sale (POS), and other electronic channels, to carry out banking transactions.

The SBP's report showed that mobile phone banking transactions increased in volume by 15.7 percent to 179.7 million by the end of March and in value by 27.4 percent to Rs6.78 trillion compared to the October-December FY2023 period.

In the third quarter of FY2023, the value of Internet banking transactions increased 7.7 percent to Rs4.14 trillion, while their volume decreased 9.9 percent to 40.8 million. The report also stated that e-commerce volume was down 22.2 percent from the second quarter of the current fiscal year, at 6.4 million. However, e-commerce transactions increased 7.1 percent to Rs36.6 billion. Why there are fewer e-commerce transactions is difficult to comprehend given the increasing pressure on banks to embrace digital.

“Increasing collaboration between banks and fintech companies has provided an efficient, accessible and user-friendly digital payments platform for customers, allowing a greater number of customers to use digital channels for making payments,” the SBP said in a statement.

"As of the third quarter ended, there were 9.3 million Internet banking, 15.3 million mobile phone banking and 48.4 million branchless banking app users. In addition to this, holders of e-wallets (issued by Electronic Money Institutions - EMIs) reached 1.6 million."

Customers using Raast, Pakistan's cost-efficient instant payment system, for online Person-to-Person (P2P) funds transfers have increased to 29.2 million users from 25.8 million users in the previous quarter. P2P value and volume of transactions processed through Raast during the quarter grew by 92.3 percent and 55.6 percent , reaching 41.2 million transactions amounting to Rs872.8 billion respectively, it added.

The number of transactions through POS witnessed a growth with transaction volume increasing by 6.8 percent and value by 10.1 percent . ATMs transactions however remained close to the previous quarter by volume but by value, it increased by 6.0 percent .

By the end of Q3-FY2023, there were 112,302 POS machines installed across the country while there were 96,975 POS machines in the same quarter last year. The number of ATMs installed in the country also increased from 16,897 in Q3 FY2022 to 17,678 in Q3 FY2023.

Large Value Settlements processed through RTGS (PRISM), the real-time gross settlement system of Pakistan, increased by 4.6 percent in volume and 13.9 percent in value as compared to the previous quarter.