House gutted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A house was gutted on Sunday in a heavy fire in the Jullo area. The raging fire, which engulfed a multi-room building, also destroyed household goods, cash and gold ornaments. Rescue 1122 firefighters along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire after hectic efforts of two hours. “The fire caused due to an electric short-circuit would have destroyed the adjoining buildings and houses If we had not controlled it,” a Rescue 1122 official told reporters. Mohammad Yusuf, the owner of the house, told reporters that his family was rescued and taken to a nearby safe place by local.