Bilawal forms labour body

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted Organising Committee for Labour. The committee for Labour of the PPP comprised of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Saeed Ghani, Haji Tila Muhammad Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Ashiq Bhutta from South Punjab and Iqbal Shah from Balochistan. Notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Sunday.