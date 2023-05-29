Cop embraces martyrdom

BARA: A cop, who had sustained injuries in an attack, embraced martyrdom on Sunday. It may be recalled that unidentified armed men had attacked the police guarding polio workers in the Maidan area in Tirah valley four days ago. The attack had left four cops injured. The injured had been taken to a hospital in Peshawar where one of them identified as Tayyab Afridi succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber Saleem Abbas, senior police officials, traders and members of the civil society attended the funeral prayer. He was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Malikdinkhel.