Nine die in road accidents

LAHORE: Nine people died while 1,142 injured in 1,094 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Sunday said 561 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 133 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of these traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported here in City which affected 239 persons placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 69 victims. Around 972 motorcycles, 74 rickshaws, 105 cars, 27 vans, eight buses, 27 trucks and 90 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.