CM orders making building laws public friendly

LAHORE: A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (Abad) met with Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office. The delegation apprised the chief minister of problems being faced by the construction industry and put forth various proposals for the promotion of construction industry.

Mohsin Naqvi assured the delegation of enforcement of the implementable proposals for the promotion of construction industry. A principal decision was made during the meeting to review afresh laws relating to construction of buildings on the recommendations of experts linked with the construction industry.

The proposal to set up Residential Management Committees in the private housing societies was reviewed. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that revival of construction industry for the restoration of the employment of lakhs of people was an imperative step.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed LDA and other institutions to focus on making building laws public-friendly. A committee was constituted under the headship of Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA.

The committee will formulate its final recommendations with the consultation of stakeholders.

The delegation comprised of Gohar Ijaz, Engineer Akbar Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, Sheraz J Manoo, Ayub Sabir Izhar and others. Commissioner Lahore division/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also present on the occasion.

LHCBA delegation: A delegation headed by the President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Intizar Hussain met with the Caretaker Chief Minister at CM’s Office in which the delegation apprised him of the problems being faced by the lawyer community.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the delegation of solving the problems of lawyer community on preferential basis. Mohsin Naqvi stated that treatment facilities in the hospital would be improved being established for the lawyer community.

He remarked that he would himself visit the hospital soon. Mohsin Naqvi stated that he would review to build a parking plaza outside Aiwan-e-Adal to solve traffic and parking problems.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed deputy commissioner to allocate a land for the parking plaza and assured that the government would do whatever it can for the lawyers.

The delegation comprised of Senior Vice-President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice-President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice-President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice-President Cantt Courts Farrukh Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Omar Waqas Warraich and others.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the occasion.