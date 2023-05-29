Ghotki woman killed for resisting rape

SUKKUR: A woman lost her life when she resisted a rape attempt in district Ghotki on Sunday. Sonam Bheel, daughter of the deceased woman, said influential man Usman Lakho barged into their home in village Razi Lakho in district Ghotki and shot dead her mother Zarina Bheel when she offered resistance. She said she was also injured, adding that the neighbours took her to hospital. Meanwhile, the police arrested suspects Usman Lakho and Masood Lakho and registered a case against them.