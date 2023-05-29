Seven charged over Northern Ireland policeman shooting

BELFAST: Seven men have been charged over the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland earlier this year, investigators said on Saturday. Some of the defendants will face terrorism charges, while all stand accused of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a high-profile officer who has led major investigations, survived the late-February attack, in which he was shot multiple times at a sports centre. He had been coaching a youth football group which included his son, in the town of Omagh in the British province.

The shooting, condemned by politicians as “outrageous and shameful”, was carried out by two men. Seven have now been charged, officers said. “Two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72, have been charged with attempted murder,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement.