Medical row in France over unauthorised Covid trial

PARIS: French medical bodies on Sunday called on authorities to punish researcher Didier Raoult for “the largest ´unauthorised´ clinical trial ever seen” into the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19. Raoult, the former head of the IHU Mediterranee research hospital, and his subordinates engaged in “systematic prescription of medications as varied as hydroxychloroquine, zinc, ivermectin and azithromycin to patients suffering from Covid-19... without a solid pharmacological basis and lacking any proof of their effectiveness,” a group of 16 research bodies wrote in an op-ed piece on daily Le Monde´s website.

The drugs continued to be prescribed “for more than a year after their ineffectiveness had been absolutely demonstrated,” they added. In April, France´s ANSM medications authority said that treatment with hydroxichloroquine “exposes patients to potential side effects that can be serious”.