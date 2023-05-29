Pledge made to maintain law & order in Lower SW

WANA: Tribal elders and officials said here on Sunday that they would not allow anyone to disturb peace in the Lower South Waziristan district.A Peace Conference was organised by Ahmedzai Wazir tribal elders and Ulema in the Wana Jirga Hall. Deputy Commissioner Lower South Waziristan Mohammad Nasir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi and Tehsil Wana Chairman Maulana Muhammad Saleh also attended the event.
Addressing the conference, tribal elders Malik Saidullah, Malik Jameel Khan, Malik Shehryar Khan and Malik Aziz Ullah Khan said that in recent protests, activists of a political party damaged the national heritage and also caused other damage in the country. They said that propaganda against the army and institutions must be countered.
The speakers said that tribal people were standing by Pakistan’s armed forces and institutions against every conspiracy. They said that elements who conspired against the country could not be forgiven.
