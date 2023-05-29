7 injured as van falls into river in Shinkiari

MANSEHRA: Seven people, including three women, sustained injuries when a van skidded off the road and plunged into Siran River in the Shinkiari area here on Sunday.The van, carrying passengers, was on its way to Shinkiari from Schain when its driver lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle fell into the Siran River. The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari wherefrom four of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.