7 injured as van falls into river in Shinkiari

MANSEHRA: Seven people, including three women, sustained injuries when a van skidded off the road and plunged into Siran River in the Shinkiari area here on Sunday.The van, carrying passengers, was on its way to Shinkiari from Schain when its driver lost control over steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle fell into the Siran River. The locals rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari wherefrom four of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.
LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed on Sunday that chemical was used to set fire to the Jinnah...
GUJRANWALA: A case has been registered against Farah Gogi, a close friend of former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association has alleged over Rs500 billion worth of general sales tax evasion...
ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee on Affected Employees has directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council / Pakistan Medical Commission has unjustifiably appointed more than...
KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami , Bajaur chapter, on Sunday urged the government to exempt the district from tax for five...