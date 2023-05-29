CITY PULSE

Parwaz
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamra Zainab, Aumama, Ghousia Aurangzeb Khan, Misbah Abdul Karim, Nabila Mukhtar, Saba Ansari, Saadia Shahid, M Behzad and Habiba Mughal. Titled ‘Parwaz’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Khayal
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tazeen Qayyum. Titled ‘Khayal’, the show will run at the gallery until June 1. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Coincide 23
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Rafique, Danial Hyatt, Fahad Saleem, Faizan Riedinger, Hira Asim, Isma Gul Hasan, Isra Noman, Iqra Majid, Mahwish Khan, Nairah Sharjeal, Samya Arif, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Tahira Noreen, Zahra Hassan Shah and Zubair Shaikh. Titled ‘Coincide 23’, the show will run at the gallery until June 3. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tazeen Qayyum. Titled ‘Khayal’, the show will...
The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council / Pakistan Medical Commission has unjustifiably appointed more than 40 people...
Two leading non-profits, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Green Crescent Trust , have agreed to work together to...
The Sindh High Court has set aside the life imprisonment of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist in a double murder...
Since the Jamaat-e-Islami upholds high moral standards, the party is not for sale. Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur...
KARACHI: On the second day of TEXPO 2023, foreign delegations from Germany, South Africa, Australia, Algeria,...