CITY PULSE

Parwaz

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamra Zainab, Aumama, Ghousia Aurangzeb Khan, Misbah Abdul Karim, Nabila Mukhtar, Saba Ansari, Saadia Shahid, M Behzad and Habiba Mughal. Titled ‘Parwaz’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Khayal

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Tazeen Qayyum. Titled ‘Khayal’, the show will run at the gallery until June 1. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Coincide 23

ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Rafique, Danial Hyatt, Fahad Saleem, Faizan Riedinger, Hira Asim, Isma Gul Hasan, Isra Noman, Iqra Majid, Mahwish Khan, Nairah Sharjeal, Samya Arif, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Tahira Noreen, Zahra Hassan Shah and Zubair Shaikh. Titled ‘Coincide 23’, the show will run at the gallery until June 3. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.