Robbers kill burger stall owner in Manzur Colony

A burger seller, who was the father of three children, was killed after armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire during a mugging bid in the Manzur Colony area on Sunday. The incident took place within the limits of the Baloch Colony police station. The deceased man was identified as 30-year-old Adeel Ahmed, son of Shakeel Ahmed. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to police, the deceased was a resident of Manzur Colony’s Junejo Town. Imran, cousin of the deceased, told the media in the hospital that Adeel was the father of three children and since his father died, he shifted to Karachi from Hyderabad about 10 years ago. He used to work at a burger stall with his relative. He had contracted a love marriage about five years ago and had two daughters and a son. He was the lone breadwinner of his family.

Residents of the area said the victim had recently started his own business and was selling burgers in the area and at the time of the incident, he went to his relative’s burger stall to borrow something which he had run out of. According to the residents of the area, four armed men on two motorcycles were fleeing after robbing cash and mobile phones from citizens in the area when they resorted to indiscriminate firing, which killed the victim. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.