‘JPMC emergency dept to be named after Dr Seemin’

Dr Seemin Jamali, former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi, was laid to rest on Sunday evening in the DHA Phase-VIII graveyard amid sobs and tears. Her funeral prayer was offered at the JPMC Jamia mosque, and it was attended by a large number of people, including her family members, doctors, the JPMC administration’s officials, politicians, officials and people from different walks of life.

Dr Seemin had breathed her last a day earlier at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, after succumbing to cancer at the age of 63. Speaking at the funeral, JPMC Executive Director Prof Shahid Rasool announced naming the hospital’s emergency department after Dr Seemin, saying that before her death, she had managed to build one of the best emergency departments of the country at the JPMC, which had saved thousands of lives.

“The emergency department of the JPMC is a Sadqa-e-Jaria for Dr Seemin Jamali, who built it in her life, and it is now one of the best emergency and trauma departments around the country. We have decided to name the emergency department of the JPMC after Dr Seemin Jamali.”

Several other people, including Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman paid rich tributes to Dr Seemin, saying that she was known as Iron Lady for her determination, boldness and dedication to her profession. He hoped that projects started by her would be continued in the years and decades to come.

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab termed Dr Seemin’s death a great loss to the country, saying that the presence of a large number of people at her funeral shows that she had served the masses without any discrimination.

Several other people, including Prof Jamal Raza, Karachi Health Director Abdul Hameed Jumani, former Pakistan Medical Association general secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, Prof Iqbal Afridi, political leaders and dignitaries, attended the funeral and prayed for her.

Dr Seemin is survived by her husband Dr AR Jamali, and sons Omar Jamali and Baber Jamali. Her husband had told The News on Saturday that Dr Seemin had been battling cancer for some time.

He said she was taken to the hospital last week after her condition deteriorated. Despite the best efforts by the medical team at the hospital, she could not survive, he added. Following her retirement as the JPMC executive director, she was made the head of the national task force on health, but due to her deteriorating health, she could not play an active role in the health sector, her former colleagues at the JPMC said.

Dr Seemin was the daughter of GD Memon, the first finance secretary of Sindh after the One Unit was abolished. Memon also served as the federal secretary and chairman of the Sindh Public Service Commission.

The late medical expert had completed her MBBS from the Peoples Medical College, Nawabshah, and studied at multiple academic institutes in Karachi and abroad, including the John Hopkins University.

She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan for her exceptional services in the field of medicine. Following her retirement, she was also made an honorary lieutenant colonel by the Pakistan Army for her services to the people and the armed forces of Pakistan.