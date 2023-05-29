‘Positive mindset of youth crucial to deal with May 9 like incidents’

Islamabad:In his special message to all the teachers by Professor Dr. Siraj Salam, the Central President of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) has said that the stability, peace, and development of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan should be above all political affiliations.
He strongly condemned the tragic events of May 9 on behalf of all the students and faculty members of CUI. President ASA while meeting with the university Professors said that the role of Professors in the development and stability of the country is very important and Professors should contribute to this regard. He approved various positive activities on behalf of ASA for the mental development and intellectual development of the students.
