Hazara Movement to rally for armed forces today

ISLAMABAD: The Province Hazara Movement at its executive committee meeting decided to observe Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada to express solidarity with martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies today (May 25).

The meeting decided to stage rallies under the aegis of Hazara Movement in Mansehra while similar events would also be held in Islamabad on June 2. The executive committee meeting was presided over by its chairman and ex-federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and also attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Parliamentary Secretary Interior Dr Sajjad Awan, Professor Sajjad Qamar and Syed Junaid Qasim.

Addressing the meeting, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the people of Hazara have been playing an important role for stability of the country and strongly condemn May 9 violence. “Those who undermined respect for Shuhdaa and sovereignty of Pakistan cannot be loyal to the country,” he said.