Training arranged for journalists on first aid

PESHAWAR: The Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) arranged a training workshop on first aid for journalists of Peshawar here on Wednesday.The experts trained journalists on first aid with focus on two major causes of death — severe hemorrhage and inadequate airway management.CPDI Project Manager Noor Alam Khan said the knowledge and skills of journalists are limited it comes to basic principles of first aid and life saving. He said much of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is riddled with conflicts where journalists and media workers face various threats.Therefore, the need to provide first aid and basic life-saving skills to journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is more important than ever, he added.

The official said main objective of the workshop is to improve the first aid skills of media professionals in case of injury so that they can help themselves and other injured colleagues.Trainers gave detailed briefing to the participants on topics such as stopping acute blood flow, measures of fracture and vital signs, artificial respiration and how to restore heart rate.The participants learned each technique practically, and were given first aid kits and certificates.They were handed over brochures and posters developed on first aid by CPDI to be displayed at Press Club to increase awareness about the first aid among journalists of KP.