May 9 vandalism: Levies force gets two-day physical remand of ex-minister, others

BATKHELA: Former provincial minister Shakeel Khan Advocate and five others, who were arrested on the charges of attacking the Swat motorway toll plaza and ransacking other government properties, were produced in the court of the district and sessions judge here on Wednesday.

The court granted the Levies force two-day physical remand of the accused in the case. As many as 33 accused were arrested so far in connection with the ransacking and attacking government installations in Malakand. It may be recalled that charged workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegedly torched the Swat motorway toll plaza in Malakand and looted the valuables from it. The motorway officials had lodged the first information report against the miscreants at the Levies post Alladand in Malakand. The FIR also included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.