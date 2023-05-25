Transgender community reps demand review of FSC verdict on bill

PESHAWAR: The transgender community members on Wednesday said the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) verdict on the bill for their rights was unjust and a violation of human rights.Speaking at a press conference Trans Action Alliance Chairperson Farzana Riaz and others asked the Appellate Shariat Bench to review the decision of the FSC.The speakers said Pakistan legislative bodies had granted the rights to self-determine their genders and that the issuance of identity cards was in accordance with human rights and values.

They said all the work done for the rights of transgendered people would suffer a setback with this decision.The speakers said transgendered persons were human beings and every international forum, including the World Health Organisation, had accepted their status.They said terming their rights un-Islamic was not a right decision, adding that several Islamic countries had granted transgendered people the right to change their gender.The speakers demanded a complete debate and research on the issue in the light of Islamic principles.They said Sections 3 and 7 of the bill would have played a vital role in the protection of the rights of transgender, claiming that the proposed legislation had empowered transgender persons to work for their rights.