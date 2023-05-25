ATH staff boycotts duties till BoG chairman resignation

ABBOTTABAD: The Grand Health Alliance comprising doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff members on Wednesday announced boycott of all elective health services except for emergencies till the resignation of the chairman and members of the Ayub Teaching Hospital’s Board of Governors (BoG).

The alliance embarked on the protest after the arrival of BoG chairman and its members.The protesters alleged that the BoG had failed to resolve the genuine issues faced by them and left the institution troubled due to alleged corruption and nepotism.They levelled allegations against the dean and medical director by accusing them of mismanagement.The protesters said BoG Chairman Dr Asim Yusuf is an employee of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and a close associate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.The protesters said the PTI government enforced the MTI Act in 2015 not for the autonomy of the health institutions but for furthering the interests of a few influential persons.