Swabi dam project: PHC directs irrigation dept to resume work

PESHAWAR: A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Irrigation Department to reinitiate land acquisition process and resume work on Utla Dam (drinking water supply scheme) in the Swabi district. The PHC bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Atteq Shah issued the directions on a writ petition filed by Abdul Rauf Rohaila Advocate. The writ petition, which was filed by some inhabitants of area for closure and cancellation of the project, had been dismissed.
The project was launched with the view to make suitable arrangement for the provision of clean drinking water to Utla and surrounding union councils in Swabi. The work was initiated at site and a piece of land measuring 1181 kanal was acquired on December 4, 2019. However, some politically motivated persons challenged the initiation of the entire project on flimsy grounds and got a stay order suspending the entire process and work for many months. However, when the matter came up before the division bench of Peshawar High Court, Abdul Rauf Rohaila, representing the contractor, told the court that the project was being executed for the betterment and benefit of the public at large.
