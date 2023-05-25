Govt urged to facilitate return of TDPs

JAMRUD: Tribal elders on Wednesday demanded the government to facilitate the return of the displaced families of Tirah valley to their native areas in a dignified manner.They said that the families had been homeless for 12 years and even today they are waiting to go to their homes in the second phase of repatriation as they are living a difficult life.

The repatriation of the victims of Kukikhel tribespersons had been divided into three phases. In the first phase, the people returned to the Rajgal area, but now there are problems in the second phase.They appealed to the government to expedite the second phase and also launch the third phase as soon as possible so that people can go to their native homes with dignity and live a normal life.