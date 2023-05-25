Kohistan police lines named after martyred AIG Ashraf Noor

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have named the police lines in Kohistan after the martyred former additional inspector general of police Muhammad Ashraf Noor. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan. The IGP directed the officials to invite the family of the late senior cop to the ceremony. The martyred cop was considered an honest and brave officer.

The meeting made the decision in connection with observance of Martyrs Day across the country. “Ashraf Noor belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan. The Upper Kohistan is close to GB while he also served as district police officer twice there,” said Akhtar Hayat. Ashraf Noor was the senior most police officer in the province after IGP when he was martyred in a suicide attack in Hayatabad in November 2017. He was second additional IG along with Frontier Constabulary Commandant Safwat Ghayur who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack.