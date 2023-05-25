Rescue 1122 conducts mock drill to deal with flood

Rawalpindi:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday inspected mock exercise of Rescue-1122 organized at Rawal Dam to deal with the flood situation.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122 preparations made to handle flood situation and other administrative issues including relief activities. The DC was briefed about the equipment being used to deal with the flood situation. He said that all the departments concerned were alert to cope with any flood situation.

A system to give timely information to the public had been devised, he said adding, all the equipment should be kept fully functional besides maintaining their complete record. Regular duty roster of the staff should be made and all necessary staff should be directed to ensure their availability in case of emergency, he added.