Dacoits nabbed

Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral Police arrested two accused, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery. The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.
Islamabad:Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan has said that Alastair Lamb’s name has become synonymous with...
Rawalpindi:Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday inspected mock exercise of Rescue-1122...
Islamabad:The economic development is linked to political stability, said Governor Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali....
Islamabad:Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf here on Wednesday felicitated the people of Gujar Khan on...
Islamabad:Samra Syed’s poetry collection ‘Payara Bachpan’ grapples with the memories of a childhood centred on...
Rawalpindi:A seminar on technical education awareness programme for the students was organised here at Government...