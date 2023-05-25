 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Dacoits nabbed

By APP
May 25, 2023

Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two dacoits including ringleader besides recovering cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral Police arrested two accused, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery. The accused have been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.