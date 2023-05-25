Geography training workshop held for teachers

Islamabad: In an effort to enhance the knowledge and teaching skills of school teachers responsible for instructing geography to students from grade VI to VIII, a highly successful training workshop was concluded at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8. The workshop which commenced on May 2, 2023 was divided into four batches, with 40 teachers in each batch, witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers who expressed their keen interest throughout the event. The workshop not only provided an opportunity for the teachers to enhance their own understanding of geography but also fostered a collaborative environment for the exchange of ideas and experiences among educators. The successful conclusion of the training workshop signifies the dedication of the Department of Geography and its faculty towards empowering school teachers with the necessary tools to deliver high-quality education. Impressed by the workshop methodology, several teachers expressed their desire for another workshop, this time focusing on the subject of history. Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Khalid announced that the college has plans to organize a series of workshops in various subjects, including history, in the near future.