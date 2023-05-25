Moot highlights problems of modern teaching

LAHORE:First SIMS Medical Education Conference (SMEC) 2023 was organised at Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday. The theme of the conference was to highlight the trends and problems of modern teaching and evaluation methods among the teachers of medicine.

Academicians delivered lectures on current trends and issues in modern teaching methods and assessment. The conference was presided over by Principal SIMS Prof Dr Farooq Afzal. Provincial Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram attended the conference as a chief guest.

Prof Majeed Chaudhry, Prof Javed Raza Gardizi, Prof Mowadat Rana, Prof Moeed Iqbal, Prof Tayyaba Wasim, Prof Waris Farooqa, Prof Mehwish, Prof Sophia, Prof Irfan. Dr Fatima Namiri, Prof Shahzad Anwar along with a large number of doctors from across Punjab participated in the conference.

Addressing the conference, caretaker health minister said that the relationship between teacher and student is very important in medical sciences. He said that a leader always creates a leader, not a follower. If you want to be a leader you have to kill your ego, he added. Principal SIMS said that an experienced teacher can make his student pass but an expert teacher gives knowledge as well as deep thinking. A good teacher always creates a learning environment, he added. Trainee officers, faculty members visit PSCA Punjab Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal trainee officers’ delegation, which included 25 officers and faculty members, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday.

The officers were provided with an overview of the operational and monitoring centre, 15 emergency call centre, and PUCAR 15 centre etc. Operations Commander stated that the PSCA women safety app was provided also to protect the women of KP and Balochistan. The delegation members expressed their views, emphasising the indispensability of Safe City projects for security and traffic management. Recognising the significance of the collaboration between the two institutions, commemorative shields were exchanged as a symbol of mutual appreciation and gratitude.

Initiatives for protection of child rights discussed National Commission on Child Rights (NCCR) Chairperson Aisha Raza called on Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmad at her office here on Wednesday and discussed initiatives for the protection of children's rights.

Sarah Ahmad briefed Aisha Raza about measures taken for the protection of children's rights through the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and assured of full cooperation. On this occasion, Aisha Raza appreciated Sarah Ahmad's philanthropic contributions and the initiatives taken for the protection of abandoned children in the province.