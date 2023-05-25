LDA Housing Wing ordered to improve liaison

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General/Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa while addressing a performance review meeting of the Housing Wing here on Wednesday directed that lack of coordination among different directorates of Housing Wing should come to an end.

Randhawa also assigned different targets to the directors of the Housing Wing for the improvement. He said that officers should take concrete steps to improve their performance and delay in solving public problems will not be tolerated. He said that improving service delivery was the first priority of the LDA so that the citizens will get relief. The LDA DG warned that he will not tolerate pendency of the cases related to One Window under any circumstances.

He maintained that the response time should be improved in the One Window Cell and the performance of the officers would be monitored individually. Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Director Housing Moazzam Rasheed, Ahmed Faraz, Zafar Iqbal and Waseem Zafar participated in the meeting. 15,000 saplings planted at airport Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted 15,000 saplings under its public-private partnership programme here on Wednesday.

Officials said more than 3,000 volunteers planted 15,000 saplings and trees on the occasion of the inauguration of the Urban Forest at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Urban Forest was inaugurated by PHA DG Muhammad Tahir Wattoo by planting saplings.

On this occasion, DG told the media that maximum plantation was the guarantee of a healthy environment. PHA strived for elimination of air pollution, improvement of environment and beautification of the City, he said, adding urban forest has been completed on seven acre at Allama Iqbal International Airport and 30,000 plants and trees would be planted in the urban forest.

He revealed that Urban Forests would also be established at various parks of the City including Children's Park, Greater Iqbal Park, Shadman Park, Rahmanian Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Shah Jamal Park, Nursery Ground Main Market, T Block Donkey Ground, LDA Sports Ground Shahdara, Jahangir Colony, Shahdara, Kashmir Cricket Ground, Minhaj Ground Sialkot Interchange, Kamahan Interchange and Ashiana Interchange.

Around 10 urban forests were almost completed at various sites, he said, adding urban forests would be completed at all sites in the next few months. He concluded that the maintenance of plants and trees in the urban forest was also ongoing on a daily basis.