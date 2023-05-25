Valuables burnt in paint shop fire

LAHORE:Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a paint and chemical shop in Chungi Amar Sadhu on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 teams brought the fire under control after four hours struggle. A fire suddenly broke out in a chemical shop in the Chungi Amar Sadhu area. The fire intensified due to chemicals. The rescue teams reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. Rescue sources said that the fire started due to short circuit. 629,888 bikers ticketed this year In view of the protection of precious lives, the crackdown against helmetless motorcyclists continued in the City. Around 629,888 challan tickets were issued to helmetless bike riders during the current year.