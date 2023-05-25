704 cops promoted

LAHORE:Around 704 officials were approved for promotion to the next rank in the promotion board meeting held under the chairmanship of DIG Telecommunication on Wednesday. SSP Telecommunication and SSP Motor Transport Wing participated in the meeting as members. Around 15 ASIs have been promoted to sub-inspectors, 237 head constables have been promoted to ASIs, and 452 constables have been promoted to head constables. Earlier this year, 281 other officials were promoted to the post of sub-inspectors, ASIs and head constables.