Iran names ambassador to Saudi after seven-year gap

TEHRAN: Iran has named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Wednesday, sealing a thaw in relations more than seven years after the regional rivals severed ties. The new envoy, Alireza Enayati, previously served as Iran´s ambassador to Kuwait, assistant to the foreign minister and director general of Gulf affairs at the foreign ministry, the English-language Iran Daily said.
There was no immediate confirmation of his appointment from the foreign ministry of the Islamic republic. Saudi Arabia had severed relations with Iran in 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the second city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over the kingdom´s execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
