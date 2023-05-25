Army annex rowing trophy by winning 16 gold medals

ISLAMABAD: Army annexed the 34th National Games Rowing Trophy, winning 16 gold medals in all following the completion of the machine event here at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex Wednesday. Army won 16 gold medals and 12 silver to take the honours followed by Wapda with eight gold medals, ten silvers and five bronze.

Army dominated the water rowing event while Wapda came back strongly to win medals in the machine event. Navy took the third position winning three gold medals, six silvers and 11 bronze. Railways finished fourth, winning one gold medal while HEC had to contend with nine bronze. In Wednesday’s machine rowing events, Wapda added three more gold medals while Army won two. In LM 1x 2000 for men, the Army took gold, Wapda won silver while Navy had to contend with bronze.

In the 4X500m mix event Wapda took gold followed by Army and HEC.In the 2X Pair event (Slide Combined 2000m), Army added another gold with Navy emerging runner-up and Wapda winning bronze. Wapda won both gold medals meant for women, winning the LW 1X 2000m event. The Army finished with silver while HEC had to contend with bronze.

Same pattern was followed in lightweight WIX 2000m, Wapda took gold, Army silver while HEC finished with bronze. Wapda, Army in tennis Team finals Wapda and Army have made it to the final in both men and women tennis Team events of the 34th National Games underway here at the PTF Complex.

Both the departments won their semi-final matches easily. In the men’s team championship semi-finals, Wapda defeated PAF 2-0 with Army winning with the same margin against KPK. In the women’s Team Championship semi-finals, Army defeated Balochistan 2-0 while Army got the better of Islamabad 2-0. In the men’s Team Championship match, Abdullah Adnan (Army) beat Barkatullah (KPK) 7-5, 6-2, after fighting back from 0-4 in the first set. In another match, Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan thrashed Muhammad Shoaib 6-1, 6-2, in a one-sided match.

Results: Men’s team event (semi-final) Wapda beat PAF 2-0: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) bt Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) 6-1, 6-2: Muhammad Abid (Wapda) bt Yousf Khalil (PAF) 6-4, 7-5. Army beat KPK 2-0: Abdullah Adnan (Army) bt Barkatullah (KPK) 7-5, 6-2; Huzaifa A Rehman (Army) bt Hamid Israr (KPK) 6-0, 6-0. Women's Team event (semi-final) Army beat Balochistan 2-0: Amna Ali Qayyum (Army) bt Latifa Yousofi (Bal) 6-0, 6-0; Mahin Aftab (Army) bt Zara Afzal (Bal) 6-0, 6-0. Wapda beat Islamabad 2-0: Sara Mahboob (Wapda) bt Kainat Ali (Ibd) 6-0, 6-0; Ushna Sohail (WAPDA) bt Zainab Ali Raja (IBD) 6-0, 6-0.