Ministry wants sports complex vacated by security forces

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has conveyed its serious concerns to the Ministry of Interior regarding use of sports premises/facilities for residential purpose of the security forces and rangers, adding that such consistent and continuous practice would render sports facilities useless in the months to come besides creating unnecessary trouble for the athletes.

‘The News’ has learnt that IPC secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai has taken up the matter with his counterpart in the Ministry of Interior, suggesting him to make permanent residential arrangement for these security persons, paving the way for athletes to start their normal training sessions within the Jinnah Sports Complex and other facilities across the country.

Security forces at the Sports Complex in Islamabad have occupied a good part of the complex, making it difficult for the athletes (men and women) to move freely and pursue their training. The continuous use of connected facilities totally meant for athletes also create undue intervention in athletes’ privacy. Since all the national and international athletes have already moved to Quetta to participate in the 34th National Games, the ministry wanted the complex to get vacated by the time these national and international athletes get back to start their training for the September Asian Games to be held in China.

“The best option is to vacate the premises solely meant for the players’ training. If that is not possible or the ministry wants to extend their stay in the capital and other parts of the country, then security forces must be restricted to a specific place and area so that athletes that also include women can feel free to pursue their training. These options were discussed with the Interior Ministry’s high-ups,” a well-placed source told ‘The News’.