PFF NC, MCB Islamic Bank sign MoU

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee and MCB Islamic Bank on Wednesday forged a strategic partnership, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the FIFA House in Lahore. The purpose of MoU is to simplify and speed up the process of opening bank accounts for clubs, a key statuary requirement for clubs to get voting rights.

The MoU ceremony was attended by Zargham Khan Durrani, President MCB Islamic Bank, Muhammad Hamid Yasin, Group Head CF, Usman Ali Alvi, Business Head, Ashar Iqbal, Head RBG North, Agha Muhammad Ali, National Sales Manager CF, Amer Baig, Head CFI, Azhar Iqbal, Head Institutional Sales, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat. President of MCB Islamic Bank, Zargham Khan Durrani, stated: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with the PFF. This MoU reflects our dedication to supporting and assisting local communities with the aim of making the registration process easier, faster, and more accessible for all the stakeholders, particularly football clubs, under the umbrella of Pakistan Football Connect."

PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: "The opening of the account for any club is one of the key requirements of the PFF Statutes, which needs to be fulfilled in order to get the club registered and become a voting right holder. To make this process more convenient for the clubs, we have made the decision to collaborate with MCB Islamic Bank," the NC Chief asserted.