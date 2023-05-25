Tsitsipas splits with Philippoussis

SYDNEY: Mark Philippoussis is no longer helping to coach world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian former tennis star said, calling it the end of "a great ride". Philippoussis joined Tsitsipas´s father Apostolos in the coaches box in the second half of last season and helped guide the Greek player to the Australian Open final. Tsitsipas, who was beaten in the final in January by Novak Djokovic, previously hailed the impact of "wise man" Philippoussis. But the 46-year-old Philippoussis, a former Wimbledon and US Open finalist of Greek heritage, wrote on Instagram that the partnership is over, days before the French Open.
