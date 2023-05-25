Rehman’s five goals help Pakistan outclass Thailand

KARACHI: Pakistan registered their second win of the Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023 as Abdul Rehman’s five goals helped Greenshirts to outclass Thailand by 9-0 in a one-sided Pool A encounter in Salalah, Oman. Abdul Rehman was adjudged the best player. In the first quarter, Thailand’s defence line did well to keep things tight before Abdul Shahid broke the deadlock by netting a well-crafted field goal just before the hooter.

In the second quarter, Thailand's defenders still showed enough strength as Pakistan managed to score two goals. Abdul Rehman scored a field goal in the 19th minute, while just ahead of the half-time whistle Abdul Wahab’s field goal made it 3-0. In the third quarter, only one goal was scored as Abdul Rehman scored his second goal in the 41st minute to put Pakistan 4-0 ahead. However, Thailand’s defence line choked big time in the fourth quarter, conceding five goals. In the 46th minute, Abdul Rehman completed his hat trick and scored two successive goals in the 48 minute.