SIAG’s executive director to work without any payand perks

At a time when government officials in Pakistan usually strive to get maximum perks and privileges for their services, the executive director of a newly-established medical institute in Karachi with an annual budget over Rs750 million has decided not to receive a single penny from the exchequer, The News has learnt. “I will not receive a single penny from the Sindh government for my services as executive director of the Sindh Institute of Advance Endoscopy and Gastroenterology (SIAG), and not a single penny would be charged from patients visiting SIAG for procedures, which cost around 0.8 to one million rupees,” Dr Saad Khalid Niaz said.