‘Agents of Change celebrates people determined to do good’

Continuous revision and improvement of curriculum is essential. Teaching a ninth grader how to code using GW Basic when there are advanced tools like ChatGPT, which can write code for you, would be doing a disservice to the kid.

Policy researcher and strategist Nadeem Hussain, co-author of the book ‘Agents of Change: The Problematic Landscape of Pakistan’s K-12 Education and the People Leading the Change’ shared this insight during a talk at Habib University. The session was moderated by Assistant Professor Muhammad Aatir Khan.

Hussain highlighted that bureaucracies worldwide tend to be slow, but the situation is worse in developing countries, resulting in delayed actions. Emphasising the importance of bridging the gap between bureaucracy and academia, he urged them to engage in meaningful interaction.

Both sectors are doing their work, but there is a need for increased interaction and collaboration between academics and those at the helm of affairs at all levels, including town, district and division levels.

The author said that “civil engagement” is the central theme of the book. Exercising the right to vote every five years is not the only responsibility of citizens, because they also need to continuously push the government for reforms.

He said that the introduction of the single national curriculum sparked great debate, which was a positive thing because it prompted discussion across social strata on platforms like Twitter, talk shows and op-eds.

However, he pointed out, the ongoing discourse lacks civil engagement, and without incorporating it into the equation, solutions that are inclusive become more challenging. In response to a query about higher education, he said that the 18th amendment has empowered the provinces to establish educational institutions as they see fit or grant permission for their establishment.

While acknowledging the benefits of the devolution of power at all levels, he expressed regret that in the realm of higher education, they have not achieved significant progress, which they could have made in the past 13 years. Hussain emphasised the crucial role of provincial governments in the establishment of universities, especially in areas where the private sector may be hesitant to invest.

For instance, he continued, it is difficult to persuade someone to open a campus in Kandhkot, but in such cases it becomes necessary for the government to intervene and ensure that residents of Dadu have equitable access to higher education like those living in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood.

Hussain, who studied at a school of The Citizens Foundation (TCF), said that almost a fourth of the book was dedicated to the organisation and the stories that come from it. “Initially, the book started as an idea of telling the story of TCF to the world, but when we began working on it and K-12, we realised that there is something beyond the TCF model that we need to discuss if we want to address Pakistan’s K-12 challenges at large. So we expanded the scope of the book.”

He said the book has chapters contributed by well-known Pakistani academics, adding that the book is actually a “celebration of good people who are motivated and determined to do good”. When asked about the decision to choose a “humble” title for the book when he had to appreciate the role of an organisation in order to “cut to the chase”, Hussain said: “There are a couple of reasons. One, it is one of TCF’s mission statements. It actually makes a lot of sense with the scope and the narrative of the book. For instance, people who started this great institution of Habib University are agents of change.

“For us, a labourer with a meagre income of Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 sending his child to a TCF school instead of sending him to a tyre puncture shop to earn Rs100 a day is an agent of change. The kid going to school is also an agent of change.” Additionally, he acknowledged that the publisher’s opinions also have to be taken into account when one wants to get their work published. He pointed out that TCF spends half the money spent by the government per child, but their schools’ results are far better than those of public schools.