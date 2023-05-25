Sindh govt gets notice on plea against ban on inter-district wheat movement

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the provincial government, food department and others on a petition seeking the lifting of a ban on inter-district movement of wheat in province, in particular Karachi.

The flour mills association and other petitioners submitted that 92 flour mills were operating business in Karachi, but since the Karachi Division was not a wheat growing or procurement area, flour mills operating there were exclusively dependent on the supply of wheat from other districts in the province and other provinces of the country.

Their counsel Mian Raza Rabbani and Zeeshan Abdullah submitted that the petitioners’ members purchased wheat from the open market and the Sindh government, but the provincial government invoked Section 3 of the Sindh Food Stuff (Control) Act and fixed Rs3,000 for per 40 kilograms of wheat.

They said the government also fixed the procurement target for itself at 1.4 million metric tonnes to avoid any shortage. They said the food minister also informed the assembly that the target of 1.4 million metric tonnes for procurement of wheat had been met and the government had also imported 400,000 metric tonnes of wheat.

The counsel said that there was no justification after the statement of the food minster for continuing with the ban on inter-district and inter-provincial movement of wheat. They submitted that the food department through commissioners of the different divisions of the province had unlawfully restricted and prevented the movement of wheat -- inter-district and inter-provincial.

They said the government has issued a notification imposing Section 144 of the CrPC in districts and divisions, and as a consequence police pickets have been put up and officers and staff of the food department have been deployed without the support of any law. These officials stop and/or impounded vehicles carrying wheat bags to Karachi Division, they added.

The counsel submitted that restrictions, in any manner whatsoever, on trade, commerce and intercourse throughout Pakistan is violative of Article 151 of the Constitution of 1973.

The court was requested to declare that petitioners have the right to procure wheat for their flour mills from any or all districts of the province of Sindh and other parts of the country, and as such any ban on the movement of wheat, inter-district and inter-provincial, is illegal. They requested the court to direct the respondent to lift the ban, direct or indirect, imposed on the inter-district movement of wheat in the province, in particular to Karachi Division, and allow inter-provincial movement of wheat in accordance with Article 151 of the constitution. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the food department and others and called their comments on the petition on the next date of the hearing.