Former Jang Group employee dies as gun goes off accidentally

A former marketing department employee of the Jang Group of Companies died in accidental fire in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase II in the wee hours of Wednesday. Station House Officer (SHO) Shoaibur Rehman of the Defence police station said that responding to calls, they rushed to 53-year-old Zeeshan Butt’s house, situated on South Circle Street, and found him lying critically wounded in his bed. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Butt had suffered a single bullet wound to his leg. The initial investigation showed that the victim was cleaning his pistol when it suddenly went off.
