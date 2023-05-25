CITY PULSE

Kaghazi Kashtiyan

The Indus Valley School Gallery (IVS) is hosting an art exhibition as part of the Partition of Identity project, a cross-university collaboration between the University College London, UK, and LUMS, with the IVS acting as a project partner in the study. Titled ‘Kaghazi Kashtiyan (Paper Boats): The Pakistani Bengali Story’, the show will run at the gallery until May 26. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Nashist-e-Khaas

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting Ustad Hamid Ali Khan’s soulful performance in ‘Nashist-e-Khaas’, a monthly musical programme. The event will start at 7pm on May 26 at Auditorium 1. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Parwaz

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamra Zainab, Aumama, Ghousia Aurangzeb Khan, Misbah Abdul Karim, Nabila Mukhtar, Saba Ansari, Saadia Shahid, M Behzad and Habiba Mughal. Titled ‘Parwaz’, the show will run at the gallery until May 29. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.