SHC issues notices to home department, IGP on plea against detention of 263 PTI activists

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the provincial home department and inspector general of police (IGP) on a petition that challenged the detention of 263 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law by the Sindh home department.

Petitioner Abdul Jalil Khan Marwat had submitted in the petition that as per media reports, the government of Sindh had issued notifications with regard to detention of 263 activists and leaders of the PTI under the MPO for 30 days.

He submitted that as many as 51 notifications had been issued on request, consultations and recommendations of the Sindh police chief and the custody of all the detained persons had been placed in different prisons of the province.

He submitted that the ruling party in Sindh was also an ally of the federal government that did not want to conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa even after directions of the Supreme Court.

He submitted that PTI workers were protesting against the arrest of party leader Imran Khan on May 9 when some miscreants involved in arson and riots, and ransacked public and private properties for their ulterior motives.

The petitioner submitted that the Sindh government had started arrests and detentions of a large number of PTI workers and leaders unlawfully and those arrests and detentions had not been properly explained and no opportunity of fair representation had been provided to them before the competent authority to challenge their arrests or detentions under the MPO.

He submitted that the government of Sindh on the one hand had imposed the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city and on the other hand, the ruling political party held a public rally in the Tower area and blocked MA Jinnah Road for traffic for the entire day sabotaging the public order and violating the Section 144.

He submitted that the arrests and detentions of PTI leaders and workers under the MPO law was unlawful and without due process of the law. The high court was requested to declare the MPO notification against PTI workers and leaders as unlawful and stop the Sindh government from issuing any unlawful order that pertained to harassment in the name of the MPO.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh observed that the matter pertained to the liberty and detention, albeit subject to maintainability, and issued notices to the advocate general, home department and others, calling their comments on May 29.

Meanwhile two more petitions were filed against the detention of PTI activists under the MPO. The petitioners submitted that PTI activist Mona, resident of Federal B Area, had been detained under MPO and shifted to the Khairpur prison for 30 days while another activist Rizwan, resident of Korangi, was also detained under the MPO and shifted outside Karachi.

They submitted that the impugned order with regard to their detention and shifting to Khairpur and Jacobabad prisons were outcome of political rivalry. The high court was requested to set aside the detention order under the MPO and order release of the detainees.