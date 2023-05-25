Inter exams in Karachi to begin on May 30

The intermediate examinations in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas will take place in two shifts from May 30 onwards. Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo made this announcement on Wednesday. With approximately 490,000 students preparing to take the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and Part ll examinations across the three divisions, including the provincial capital Karachi, preparations are under way to ensure a smooth examination process. A total of 700 examination centres have been established, and numerous teams formed to actively monitor the proceedings. Examinations for the HSSC Part II have already commenced in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad. However, concerns have been raised in the light of previous incidents involving the infiltration of the cheating mafia into exam centres during recent years.

These incidents exposed the apparent inability of invigilators and board observers to effectively curb irregularities. In response to these concerns, the Sindh government took a firm stance and reported that 3,565 students were apprehended for cheating across the region. Additionally, more than 2,600 smartphones have been confiscated during the exams.