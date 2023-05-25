Lawyers call off strike after SHC chief justice vows to resolve their problems

Members of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the Karachi Bar Association and the Malir Bar Association on Wednesday called off their strike after being assured by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh that all genuine problems of the lawyers would be resolved.

The Sindh Bar Council, SHCBA, KBA and MBA had been issuing strike calls since last Thursday against what they alleged “uncooperative behaviour” of a district and sessions judge of Malir in administrative matters.

SHCBA President Saleem Mangrio said that a delegation of the SBC, the SHCBA and the district bar association met the chief justice and apprised them about the problems being faced by lawyers in Malir.

He said the chief justice assured the lawyers that he would visit the Malir district courts on Saturday, hear the problems of lawyers and pass appropriate orders for resolving them.

The district and sessions judge of Malir had sent a report to registrar of the Sindh High Court with regard to the illegal and commercial use of an RO plant at the Malir court complex. The sessions judge mentioned that a judicial magistrate who was the supervising officer of the donated RO plant had sent a report about the commercial use of distilled filter water. At this, the commercial use of distilled water was prohibited through an office order on May 11. The RO plant was being maintained by the district court administration.

On Wednesday, the lawyers' strike against the district and sessions judge of Malir continued, further exacerbating the plight of litigants who had already been enduring frequent adjournments of their cases.

In the wake of a protest call given by the Sindh Bar Council, a complete strike was observed at the City Courts and Malir district courts. Members of the legal fraternity stayed away from courts and under-trial prisoners were not brought to the courts for the scheduled hearings of their cases, inevitably resulting in adjournments. An office-bearer of the Karachi Bar Association told The News that the strike was called off following talks between the representatives of the lawyers' bodies and SHC the chief justice, who agreed to visit the Malir courts to address the grievance of the members of the Malir Bar Association.

The Malir Bar had given a call for protest on May 13 after the session judge reportedly stopped the commercial use of water from a filter plant installed at the court. Later, the SBC, SHCBA and KBA joined the protest.