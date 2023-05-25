Those leaving PTI now had never been ideological workers, says Sharjeel

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman should not feel sad about what he says forced separations of PTI leaders from the party as those leaders had in the first place been forced to join the party by external forces.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this as he addressed a press conference on Wednesday. He reminded PTI Chairman Imran Khan that planeloads of politicians who had been brought to join his party had no ideological association with the party. He lamented that the PTI chairman had promoted a culture of misbehaviour, insult and foul language in national politics in addition to defaming the national institutions.

Memon said the politicians who had earlier joined Khan did not have the aptitude of maintaining political loyalty in troubled times. He added that different political parties in the country had been forced to become allies of the previous PTI’s government in order to suppress the opposition’s voice in the parliament.

He told the media that ideologically-committed political activists in the country had undergone massive suffering in the past regimes for the revival of democracy and the rule of law in the country. The PTI chairman was still being treated like a blue-eyed boy, the information minister remarked.

He alleged that Khan had conceded committing dishonesty in the use of the charitable donations he had received. “One needs to check whether or not the Shaukat Khanum Hospital provides free-of-charge treatment services,” he said. He stated that the PTI chairman had not done any service for his country and fellow citizens. Khan could not escape punishment in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption reference pending against him, Memon added. He was of the view that Khan’s dishonesty would befully exposed before the countrymen in the near future after more proof would be presented showing corruption on his part.

He said an explanation should be given on the issue of unprecedented relief the PTI chairman had received from the judiciary. The judiciary should not express sympathy for anyone while doing justice as per the law and constitution, he added.

He said the conduct of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had become questionable after he was found involved in the sale of PTI tickets. Answering a question, Memon said Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier quickly changed his political affiliation but this time, he had decided to stay in the PTI to assume the leadership role after the likely disqualification of Khan.

The information minister maintained that stern punishment would be handed down to people who torched vehicles and other public assets in the recent acts of violence in the country.