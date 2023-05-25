Sickly sweet

Alarmingly, Pakistan has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the world. To counter this problem there is a need to establish information centres and ensure provision of anti-diabetes medication at reasonable prices.
Furthermore, we need to change our lifestyle and follow a more balanced diet. I request the health ministry to come up with a programme to tackle diabetes and ensure its implementation throughout the country.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
