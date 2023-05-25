 
close
Thursday May 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Sickly sweet

May 25, 2023

Alarmingly, Pakistan has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the world. To counter this problem there is a need to establish information centres and ensure provision of anti-diabetes medication at reasonable prices.

Furthermore, we need to change our lifestyle and follow a more balanced diet. I request the health ministry to come up with a programme to tackle diabetes and ensure its implementation throughout the country.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu