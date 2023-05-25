The net must go on

The recent internet shutdown, coupled with the ban on several social media platforms, including Twitter, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, has had a significant and detrimental impact on the lives of people throughout the nation. One particular group that has been disproportionately affected by this internet shutdown is the delivery personnel of services such as foodpanda. These hardworking individuals rely on mobile data and internet connectivity to carry out their duties. Unfortunately, the unavailability of the internet has caused immense hardships for these daily-wage earners.

Furthermore, freelancers and small businesses have also suffered greatly due to the internet suspension. Many individuals rely on the internet to carry out their work, communicate with clients and access necessary resources. It is crucial to understand the importance of the internet in modern society. It serves as a platform for communication, education, business and access to information. I kindly request the authorities to ensure nationwide access to the internet and to avoid restricting access to social media platforms.

Raiya Shahab

Karachi