Enabling factor

This refers to the letter ‘Votes matter’ (May 21, 2023) by Ifra Shahzadi. The writer’s point about the importance of votes is true, even if it is just one vote. However, this is only the case if elections are free and fair and, unfortunately, this has often not been the case in Pakistan. As a result, voting and elections have not brought us closer to solving our major problems.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad