Enabling factor

This refers to the letter ‘Votes matter’ (May 21, 2023) by Ifra Shahzadi. The writer’s point about the importance of votes is true, even if it is just one vote. However, this is only the case if elections are free and fair and, unfortunately, this has often not been the case in Pakistan. As a result, voting and elections have not brought us closer to solving our major problems.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Alarmingly, Pakistan has the highest prevalence of diabetes in the world. To counter this problem there is a need to...
The recent internet shutdown, coupled with the ban on several social media platforms, including Twitter, following the...
I am writing to address an issue that is a growing concern for the residents of Lahore: coping with the intense heat...
I am writing to express my deep anger and frustration regarding the ongoing water shortage crisis in Orangi Sector...
Art therapy is a unique and powerful way to promote mental health and well-being. Research has shown that it can help...
The severe shortage of energy resources, particularly natural gas, has caused significant hardships for the citizens...