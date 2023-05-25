The severe shortage of energy resources, particularly natural gas, has caused significant hardships for the citizens of our nation and has had detrimental effects on our economy and daily lives. Over the past few months, Pakistan has been grappling with frequent and prolonged power outages and gas supply disruptions. The impact is particularly harsh on low-income families and vulnerable communities who struggle to afford alternative energy sources. Moreover, businesses and industries have also been severely affected by this crisis and have been forced to scale back or suspend their operations, leading to job losses and hindering economic growth.

The government must prioritize the development and implementation of sustainable energy solutions such as renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power, to diversify the energy mix and reduce dependence on natural gas and fuel. Additionally, efforts should be made to enhance the efficiency of existing energy infrastructure, improve transmission and distribution networks and incentivize energy conservation practices. Furthermore, it is imperative to explore and promote bilateral and multilateral energy cooperation with neighboring countries and international partners.

Sameer Hussain Kaimkhani

Karachi