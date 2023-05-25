Student strife

Sindh has been dealing with the problem of ineffective administration in universities for years. The province’s higher education institutions have, mostly, failed to meet the demand for quality education.
Furthermore, there is an utter lack of interaction with students and no desire to solve their problems, particularly when it comes to students from remote areas. Post the 18th Amendment, it is incumbent upon the provincial government to take note of and resolve the problems faced by university students in Sindh.
Aamir Ali Jamro
Sukkur
